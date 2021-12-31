Port City All-Star Band pays tribute to the man who repaired Caddo schools’ band instruments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Students in Shreveport are honoring the late Isiah Sherman Jr., the Caddo School District band instrument repairman who died the week of Dec. 20.

The Port City All-Star Band recorded a tribute to him Thursday, Dec. 30.

Band members spent the afternoon at Woodlawn High School recording their annual performance.

“What we usually do on the holiday break every year, we’ll practice for three days and perform at the prayer vigil at Calvary Baptist Church,” explained Emmanuel Hudson, the band’s coordinator. “This year, the prayer vigil that we showcase for is canceled because of COVID.

“But we decided to get together anyway to pay tribute to Isiah Sherman.”

He’s the man who fixed all band instruments in Caddo School District.

The band includes exceptional students from high schools throughout Shreveport. Some members are college students who attended a Caddo Parish high school.

The Port All Star Band paid tribute to the late Isiah Sherman Jr. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

