Man found shot dead in his bed in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A man has been found shot dead in his bed near the Grand Ecore area. Natchitoches Parish authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies discovered the body of 76-year-old William R. “Bob” Lang Jr., of Natchitoches, when they went to a house in the 100 block of Levee Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Lang’s wife, who is visually impaired, had called the Sheriff’s Office to report that she had not spoken with him since about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Deputies noticed that all of his vehicles were parked at the residence. They also found a broken window pane.

Lang, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken for an autopsy.

Detectives have since searched the residence, interviewed family members and friends and canvassed area residences and businesses for surveillance video.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Lang,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said. “We extend our sympathy to the Lang family.”

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division at (318) 357-7830 and ask to speak with Capt. Darrel Winder, Detective Amber Shirley, Detective Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick or Detective Sgt. Craig LaCour.

