Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.(City Court Lafayette)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging on a video.

Odinet announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 31.

RELATED: New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately.

“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.

After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates,” Odinet wrote.

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W 78th Street.
Father, 2 kids injured in Cedar Grove house fire
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
"January is going to be very, very challenging and there's no doubt about that," Louisiana Gov....
Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of students’ return to school
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings...
Big-rig catches on fire on I-20 in Shreveport
The Port All-Star Band paid tribute to the late Isiah Sherman Jr. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Port City All-Star Band pays tribute to the man who repaired Caddo schools’ band instruments
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
WEBXTRA: East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for New Years
East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for the New Year