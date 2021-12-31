Getting Answers
THE GOOD STUFF: A look back at 2021

The Good Stuff
By Doug Warner
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - 2021 was a trying year for many, but there was a lot of good stuff too.

Here’s a look back at our favorite The Good Stuff stories from the year.

THE UNLIKELY HERO

Coincidence or predestined? Believe what you want — but there is no denying that the quick actions of two Bossier City police officers and a Good Samaritan saved a life on June 1 on top of the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge.

A PICTURE WORTH 20 YEARS

It’s minutes before kickoff, and the mighty peewee Benton Tigers are going through their pre-game preparations. Their season began on Sept. 11 with a sea of star-bangled banners waving across that football field.

PLAYING FOR #7

Treyson Naron’s bedroom door remains open, his bed made, and all of his shoes and other items in his room in perfect order. For Morris and his wife, Krystin, they admit since the loss of their 12-year-old son, managing the pain has been day-by-day, and at times, minute-by-minute.

MR. EVERYTHING

Bossier High School’s Coleman Beeson nearly played every single boy’s sport offered during his four-year high school athletic career. But it wasn’t always touchdowns and home runs while playing baseball, football, soccer, bowling, tennis, wrestling, and track & field.

ANGEL IN THE KATS’ OUTFIELD

There are all sorts of ways to honor a hero. Sometimes it can be done by awarding a medal at a ceremony. But in the case of Bossier City native Dee Cummings, it only seemed fitting to do so on a baseball field.

99 DAYS OF HEAVEN

Tyler Norris, 7, never met Terry Roberson of Haughton, but he did hear about him during church.

JESUS TOOK THE WHEEL

If you ask Jesus to take the wheel enough times, don’t be surprised when He does. For a Shreveport mother named Tyneka, those prayers were answered at a time when she least expected it.

PEDDLIN’ JESUS

This 46-year-old, one-time self-described heathen says he didn’t feel it on his heart to just peddle around the country roads of Webster Parish. He was headed cross-country.

GOAL LINE STAND

James Thurman is no stranger to coaching. He has coached high school football and basketball players for years. In the fall of 2021, he coached his son in flag football in Bossier City’s new Football ‘N’ America league created for longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

