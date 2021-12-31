Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2019 wreck that killed four people in Colorado.(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in an explosive wreck that killed four people in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting it would not have been his choice.

Prosecutors had argued that as Aguilera-Mederos’ truck barreled down from the mountains, he could have used a runaway ramp alongside the interstate that is designed to safely stop vehicles that have lost their brakes.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W 78th Street.
Father, 2 kids injured in Cedar Grove house fire
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin talk nearly an hour as alarm rises over Ukraine
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,229 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis