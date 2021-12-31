Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Big-rig catches on fire on I-20 in Shreveport

Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings...
Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings Highway. The fire did not spread to the trailer, which was a flatbed without cargo.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of an 18-wheeler fire during the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve.

Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings Highway.

The fire did not spread to the trailer, which was a flatbed without cargo.

No word on injuries.

The roadway has since been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W 78th Street.
Father, 2 kids injured in Cedar Grove house fire
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
"January is going to be very, very challenging and there's no doubt about that," Louisiana Gov....
Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of students’ return to school
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The Port All-Star Band paid tribute to the late Isiah Sherman Jr. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Port City All-Star Band pays tribute to the man who repaired Caddo schools’ band instruments
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
WEBXTRA: East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for New Years
East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for the New Year
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases