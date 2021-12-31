Big-rig catches on fire on I-20 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of an 18-wheeler fire during the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve.

Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings Highway.

The fire did not spread to the trailer, which was a flatbed without cargo.

No word on injuries.

The roadway has since been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

