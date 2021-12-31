Getting Answers
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule(tcw-wafb)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Krewe of Joan of ArcFrench Quarter7 p.m.
Phunny Phorty PhellowsUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)7 p.m.
Funky Uptown KreweUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)7:05 p.m.
Société Des Champs ElyséeMarigny (Walking parade only)8 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

St. John Fools of MisruleCovington6 p.m.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Mande Kings Day ParadeMandeville2 p.m.

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Krewe of NefertitiNew Orleans East1 p.m.
New Orleans East
New Orleans East(Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Krewe of ChewbacchusMarigny7 p.m.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Krewe BohèmeMarigny - French Quarter7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Krewe of BilgeSlidellNoon
Krewe of PoseidonSlidell6 p.m.
Krewe du VieuxFrench Quarter6:30 p.m.
krewedelusionFrench Quarterfollows Krewe du Vieux
Slidell
Slidell(Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Little RascalsMetairieCANCELED
Pearl River Lions ClubPearl River1 p.m.
‘tit RəxMarigny4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 2022

CorkFrench Quarter3 p.m.
OshunUptown6 p.m.
CleopatraUptown6 p.m.
AllaUptown7 p.m.
ExcaliburMetairie6:30 p.m.
SymphonyMetairiefollows Excalibur
HerculesHouma6 p.m.
OmegaHammond6:30 p.m.
EveMandeville7 p.m.
Saturday, February 19, 2022

Paws of Olde TowneSlidellCANCELED
Push MowAbita SpringsNoon
Tee CaillouChauvinNoon
TchefuncteMadisonville1 p.m.
NemesisChalmette1 p.m.
PontchartrainUptown1 p.m.
ChoctawUptownfollows Pontchartrainin
FreretUptownfollows Choctaw
SpartaUptown5:30 p.m.
PygmalionUptownfollows Sparta
Mad HattersMetairie5 p.m.
CenturionsMetairie6:30 p.m.
OlympiaCovington6 p.m.
TitansSlidell6:30 p.m.
AquariusHouma6:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 20, 2022

Femme FataleUptown11 a.m.
CarrolltonUptownNoon
King ArthurUptownfollows Carrollton
HyacinthiansHoumaNoon
TitansHoumafollows Hyacinthians
DionysiusSlidell1 p.m.
BarkusFrench Quarter2 p.m.
AtlasMetairie4 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Culinary Queens of New OrleansWestbank6 p.m.
Westbank
Westbank(Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

DruidsUptown6:15 p.m.
NyxUptownfollows Druids
Thursday, February 24, 2022

BabylonUptown5:30 p.m.
ChaosUptownfollows Babylon
MusesUptownfollows Chaos
Friday, February 25, 2022

Bosom BuddiesFrench Quarter11:30 a.m.
HermesUptown5:30 p.m.
d’EtatUptownfollows Hermes
MorpheusUptownfollows d’Etat
SeleneSlidell6:30 p.m.
AphroditeHouma6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 26, 2022

BushBush9 a.m.
NOMTOCWestbank10:45 a.m.
IrisUptown11 a.m.
TucksUptownfollows Iris
Krewe of LulLulingNoon
Krewe of TohwahpahsahReserveNoon
EndymionMid-City4:15 p.m.
IsisKenner6 p.m.
Mardi GrasHouma6:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 27, 2022

Du MondeLaPlace11 a.m.
DagéLaPlace11 a.m.
OkeanosUptown11 a.m.
Mid-CityUptownfollows Okeanos
ThothUptownfollows Mid-City
MontegutMontegut12:30 p.m.
TerreaniansHouma1:30 p.m.
Des AllemandsDes Allemands1 p.m.
BacchusUptown5:15 p.m.
AthenaMetairie5:30 p.m.
Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022

ProteusUptown5: 15 p.m.
OrpheusUptown6 p.m.
CleopatraHouma6:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

ZuluUptown8 a.m.
RexUptown10 a.m.
Elks OrleaniansUptownfollows Rex
Crescent CityUptownfollows Elks
ArgusMetairie10 a.m.
Elks JeffersonMetairiefollows Argus
JeffersonMetairiefollows Jefferson
Covington Lions ClubCovington10 a.m.
CovingtonCovingtonfollows Covington Lions Club
FolsomFolsom2 p.m.
ChahtaLacombe1 p.m.
HoumasHouma1 p.m.
KajunsHoumafollows Houmas
Bonne TerreMontegut11 a.m.
Krewe of M.A.C.Gramercy2 p.m.
Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022

Krewe du PoochMandevilleNoon

Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Krewe of Mardi PawsCovington2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

