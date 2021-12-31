NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Krewe of Joan of Arc
French Quarter
7 p.m.
Phunny Phorty Phellows
Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
7 p.m.
Funky Uptown Krewe
Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
7:05 p.m.
Société Des Champs Elysée
Marigny (Walking parade only)
8 p.m.
Saturday, January 8, 2022
St. John Fools of Misrule
Covington
6 p.m.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Mande Kings Day Parade
Mandeville
2 p.m.
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Krewe of Nefertiti
New Orleans East
1 p.m.
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Krewe of Chewbacchus
Marigny
7 p.m.
Friday, February 11, 2022
Krewe Bohème
Marigny - French Quarter
7 p.m.
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Krewe of Bilge
Slidell
Noon
Krewe of Poseidon
Slidell
6 p.m.
Krewe du Vieux
French Quarter
6:30 p.m.
krewedelusion
French Quarter
follows Krewe du Vieux
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Little Rascals
Metairie
CANCELED
Pearl River Lions Club
Pearl River
1 p.m.
‘tit Rəx
Marigny
4:30 p.m.
Friday, February 18, 2022
Cork
French Quarter
3 p.m.
Oshun
Uptown
6 p.m.
Cleopatra
Uptown
6 p.m.
Alla
Uptown
7 p.m.
Excalibur
Metairie
6:30 p.m.
Symphony
Metairie
follows Excalibur
Hercules
Houma
6 p.m.
Omega
Hammond
6:30 p.m.
Eve
Mandeville
7 p.m.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Paws of Olde Towne
Slidell
CANCELED
Push Mow
Abita Springs
Noon
Tee Caillou
Chauvin
Noon
Tchefuncte
Madisonville
1 p.m.
Nemesis
Chalmette
1 p.m.
Pontchartrain
Uptown
1 p.m.
Choctaw
Uptown
follows Pontchartrainin
Freret
Uptown
follows Choctaw
Sparta
Uptown
5:30 p.m.
Pygmalion
Uptown
follows Sparta
Mad Hatters
Metairie
5 p.m.
Centurions
Metairie
6:30 p.m.
Olympia
Covington
6 p.m.
Titans
Slidell
6:30 p.m.
Aquarius
Houma
6:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Femme Fatale
Uptown
11 a.m.
Carrollton
Uptown
Noon
King Arthur
Uptown
follows Carrollton
Hyacinthians
Houma
Noon
Titans
Houma
follows Hyacinthians
Dionysius
Slidell
1 p.m.
Barkus
French Quarter
2 p.m.
Atlas
Metairie
4 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Culinary Queens of New Orleans
Westbank
6 p.m.
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Druids
Uptown
6:15 p.m.
Nyx
Uptown
follows Druids
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Babylon
Uptown
5:30 p.m.
Chaos
Uptown
follows Babylon
Muses
Uptown
follows Chaos
Friday, February 25, 2022
Bosom Buddies
French Quarter
11:30 a.m.
Hermes
Uptown
5:30 p.m.
d’Etat
Uptown
follows Hermes
Morpheus
Uptown
follows d’Etat
Selene
Slidell
6:30 p.m.
Aphrodite
Houma
6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Bush
Bush
9 a.m.
NOMTOC
Westbank
10:45 a.m.
Iris
Uptown
11 a.m.
Tucks
Uptown
follows Iris
Krewe of Lul
Luling
Noon
Krewe of Tohwahpahsah
Reserve
Noon
Endymion
Mid-City
4:15 p.m.
Bush
Bush
9 a.m.
Isis
Kenner
6 p.m.
Mardi Gras
Houma
6:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Du Monde
LaPlace
11 a.m.
Dagé
LaPlace
11 a.m.
Okeanos
Uptown
11 a.m.
Mid-City
Uptown
follows Okeanos
Thoth
Uptown
follows Mid-City
Montegut
Montegut
12:30 p.m.
Terreanians
Houma
1:30 p.m.
Des Allemands
Des Allemands
1 p.m.
Bacchus
Uptown
5:15 p.m.
Athena
Metairie
5:30 p.m.
Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022
Proteus
Uptown
5: 15 p.m.
Orpheus
Uptown
6 p.m.
Cleopatra
Houma
6:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Zulu
Uptown
8 a.m.
Rex
Uptown
10 a.m.
Elks Orleanians
Uptown
follows Rex
Crescent City
Uptown
follows Elks
Argus
Metairie
10 a.m.
Elks Jefferson
Metairie
follows Argus
Jefferson
Metairie
follows Jefferson
Covington Lions Club
Covington
10 a.m.
Covington
Covington
follows Covington Lions Club
Folsom
Folsom
2 p.m.
Chahta
Lacombe
1 p.m.
Houmas
Houma
1 p.m.
Kajuns
Houma
follows Houmas
Bonne Terre
Montegut
11 a.m.
Krewe of M.A.C.
Gramercy
2 p.m.
Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022
Krewe du Pooch
Mandeville
Noon
Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022
Krewe of Mardi Paws
Covington
2 p.m.
*All dates and information are subject to change.
Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.