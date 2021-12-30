Getting Answers
Tree lands on house; resident escapes unhurt

“It started hailing, and the wind got really high”
A resident escaped unhurt when a tree snapped and fell on their house during storms the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2021, in the small Miller County, Ark., community of Mandeville.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) — A resident escaped uninjured when a tree snapped and fell on their house.

It happened during storms Wednesday afternoon in the small Miller County, Ark., community of Mandeville.

Residents there says high winds and rain blew through the area, knocking down trees and utility lines, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“It started hailing, and the wind got really high. And it took my trampoline and threw it across the field and tore my kids’ swing up,” said Jeffery Rhodes, who lives in the area.

“It was an act of God and there was nothing we could do but take it.”

National Weather Service storm alerts warned of the potential of 1-inch hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

The house on which the tree fell is in the 200 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

Miller County, Ark., emergency leaders say the damage was isolated to Mandeville.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

