Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Train hits ATV in Ouachita Parish, killing rider

The investigation into the accident is underway.
The investigation into the accident is underway.(Storyblocks)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says there’s been a fatal crash involving a train and an ATV.

They say it happened around 7:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021.

OPSO says deputies responded to an accident involving a Union Pacific train striking an ATV on the track just north of Stubbs-Vinson Road in Monroe.

The operator of the ATV was identified as Bryan Scott Abercrombie.

The investigation into the accident is underway.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W 78th Street.
Father, 2 kids injured in Cedar Grove house fire
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana