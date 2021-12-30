Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster...
One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.(WIS)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson said its booster dose protects people against severe illness from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.

The study was done while omicron was circulating in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another study from the U.S. showed the Johnson & Johnson booster had a strong immune response against severe disease.

According to the study, people who originally got two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson booster had a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a five-fold increase in the cells that protect against severe disease.

The company said the studies are being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 for fallen Bossier firefighter, Jessie...
Funeral services held for fallen Bossier firefighter
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport

Latest News

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
These pills have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state.
FDA authorizes first anti-viral pills for COVID-19
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says