Strong cold front brings arctic chill and strong storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our first major cold front of the winter season arrives this weekend. Temperatures will drop significantly between Friday and Sunday and there could be a few strong to severe storms as we transition to the colder pattern.

For the rest of the today we’ll see mainly clear skies and mild temperatures hanging on in the 70s through early evening. Clouds will return later tonight and some patchy fog is also possible again. We’ll stay mild overnight with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 60s by morning.

Friday looks mostly cloudy, but unseasonably warm for the last day of the year. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s with record highs possible. We’ll likely remain dry through the day.

Some showers or storms may develop Friday evening, primarily around the I-30 corridor. Rain is not a certainty though, but anything that can develop could be strong to severe during the evening and into the nighttime hours. We’ll stay very mild Friday night with temperatures only falling to around 70 by Saturday morning.

Another round of showers and storms is expected ahead of our strong cold front on Saturday. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely, but a strong storm or 2 is possible bringing a risk of damaging wind and maybe a quick and brief spin-up tornado. The chance of rain is around 50%. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s ahead of the cold front.

Much colder air will be pushing in Saturday night. Temperatures by Sunday morning will have dropped into the 20s north of I-20 with 30s to the south. A strong north wind will make it feel like it’s in the teens.

We’ll struggle to warm up on Sunday even with a little sunshine breaking out. Afternoon highs will only reach 40. With a strong north wind around 15-30 mph it will feel much colder than that.

Temperatures will stay cool in the low 50s Monday, but expect to warm back to near 70 again by the middle of next week.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

