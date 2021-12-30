Shreveport firefighters respond to blaze in Cedar Grove; 3 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on the scene of a blaze in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30.

Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 78th Street.

SFD confirms that three people, two of which are children, were injured and were rushed to a hospital. The children had to be pulled from the home by fire crews.

In total, seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews remain on scene.

According to Caddo911.com, over 20 Shreveport Fire Department units were called to the scene, and 10 Shreveport Police Department units were at the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

