Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport firefighters respond to blaze in Cedar Grove; 3 injured

In total, seven people were inside the home at the time.
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 78th Street.
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 78th Street.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken, Cody Jennings and Andrun Fisher
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on the scene of a blaze in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30.

Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 78th Street.

SFD confirms that three people, two of which are children, were injured and were rushed to a hospital. The children had to be pulled from the home by fire crews.

In total, seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews remain on scene.

According to Caddo911.com, over 20 Shreveport Fire Department units were called to the scene, and 10 Shreveport Police Department units were at the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 for fallen Bossier firefighter, Jessie...
Funeral services held for fallen Bossier firefighter
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Severe weather will be possible Friday night and Saturday ahead of a strong cold front.
Strong storms possible Friday night through Saturday
Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State