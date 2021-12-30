Getting Answers
Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are seeking information about a driver who they believe instigated a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Raymond Haley was traveling northbound on US Highway 271 near the community of Midway. Haley was traveling behind the driver of a vehicle, possibly a brown Kia Sportage or similar car, who, according to witnesses at the scene, slammed on their brakes in a possible road-rage situation.

This act caused Haley to take evasive action and his vehicle, a gray 2001 Chevy Tahoe, traveled off the roadway. The vehicle rolled, ejecting Haley. The driver of the second vehicle was said to have continued on northbound on US 271 toward Pittsburg.

Haley, 30, of Mt. Pleasant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Haley’s passenger was transported to UT Health East Texas - Pittsburg.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the second vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilmer Highway Patrol Office at 903-797-2753.

