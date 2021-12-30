Record warmth and strong storms possible New Year’s Eve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on New Year’s Eve and 2022 we are tracking more record warmth on tap for the region out ahead of our next cold front on the way this weekend. Temperatures both today and Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with records possible depending on how much sunshine we get. Starting Friday night though we are tracking the potential for strong storms to develop across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex along I-30 and then again during the morning and into the afternoon New Year’s Day across the rest of the region as the cold front moves through. Behind the cold front we are tracking a dramatic drop with our temperatures Saturday afternoon versus Sunday afternoon with a likely 35 degree temperature difference possible. Next week will also start off on the chilly side before milder weather returns towards the middle of the week.

We are tracking the for strong storms ahead of a cold front first Friday night and again Saturday morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning as we have said all week make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking yet another incredibly warm day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are again in the 60s for some and due to some of the rain we saw yesterday we do have some Dense Fog Advisories out for all of the ArkLaTex. After the fog dissipates we are expecting sunshine to move in and for our temperatures to move up into the upper 70s with 80s again not out of the question.

As we head into your New Year’s Weekend we are tracking a roller coaster of temperatures swings to go along with some strong storms on tap for the ArkLaTex. First Friday will likely bring either a record of tied record high for Shreveport with more low 80s likely for the region. As we get into the evening hours we are tracking the potential for severe weather across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. This will be occurring out ahead of the main cold front we don’t expect any strong storm potential south of the I-30 corridor Friday night. All threats will be possible with the primary concern being large hail and strong winds. During the morning hours Saturday and into the afternoon we are tracking a line of thunderstorms moving through just ahead of the cold air rushing south. Like Friday night all severe threats will be possible with damaging winds being the biggest concern. Behind the cold front temperatures will likely go from the 70s Saturday afternoon to the 20s Sunday morning with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the single digits for northern and western parts of the region. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will likely not get to the mid-40s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a chilly start to the first week of 2022, but temperatures will be moderating as we go through the week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s, but by the time we get to Wednesday highs approaching the 70 degree mark will likely be on the table for the ArkLaTex. We are also expecting mainly dry and sunny weather for the first full week of the new year.

In the meantime, get ready for some wild swings over the next couple of day for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Thursday!

