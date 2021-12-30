Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Officials investigating after reports of storm damage in Glencoe

Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in...
Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in the Glencoe area.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in the Glencoe area.

Officials tell WBRC that one barn was destroyed, one home suffered slight damage, and one home had moderate damage. Officials say someone was trapped at the home that suffered moderate damage, but that everyone is now out. So far, no word on any injuries at this time due to the storm.

Click here to download the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State
Fallen South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter laid to rest
Fallen South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter laid to rest
Family members, friends pay their respects to fallen firefighter Jessie Henry
Family members, friends pay their respects to fallen firefighter Jessie Henry
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,118 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas