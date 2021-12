CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service reported a large tornado near Calera after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

A Calera Police Sgt. said there were no reports of major damage. There were reports of trees down near the Shelby County line.

Viewer Rebecca Poskey shared video of intense lightning near Walmart.

