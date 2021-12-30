Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of new school year

Medical professionals from throughout Louisiana participated in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 30 that Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted via Zoom. (Source: Zoom)

(KSLA) — Louisiana schools should reinstate their face mask mandates.

That’s among recommendations made by health officials who participated in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 30 that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted via Zoom.

The news conference was held the same day that officials announced another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the record that had just been set Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The governor and the medical professionals, who hailed from throughout the state, also recommended:

COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are eligible,

COVID-19 testing before returning to school, and,

canceling extracurricular activities.

