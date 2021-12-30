Getting Answers
Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of new school year

Louisiana schools should reinstate their face mask mandates, they say
"January is going to be very, very challenging and there's no doubt about that," Louisiana Gov....
"January is going to be very, very challenging and there's no doubt about that," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news conference that he held Dec. 30, 2021, via Zoom with medical professionals from throughout Louisiana.(Source: Zoom)
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical professionals from throughout Louisiana participated in a news conference Thursday,...
Medical professionals from throughout Louisiana participated in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 30 that Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted via Zoom.(Source: Zoom)

(KSLA) — Louisiana schools should reinstate their face mask mandates.

That’s among recommendations made by health officials who participated in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 30 that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted via Zoom.

The news conference was held the same day that officials announced another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the record that had just been set Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The governor and the medical professionals, who hailed from throughout the state, also recommended:

  • COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are eligible,
  • COVID-19 testing before returning to school, and,
  • canceling extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

