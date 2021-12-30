Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of new school year
Louisiana schools should reinstate their face mask mandates, they say
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
That’s among recommendations made by health officials who participated in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 30 that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted via Zoom.
The news conference was held the same day that officials announced another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the record that had just been set Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The governor and the medical professionals, who hailed from throughout the state, also recommended:
- COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are eligible,
- COVID-19 testing before returning to school, and,
- canceling extracurricular activities.
