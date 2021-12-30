Gregg Co. commissioners approve water system improvements for western part of county

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners approved improvements for the West Gregg Special Utility District near Liberty City.

About a half million dollars for the project comes from ARP or the American Rescue Plan for coronavirus relief. According to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, water lines in West Gregg are overdue for replacement, and the water storage tanks aren’t adequate for future needs.

“That part of the county is some of the last real open space for development. But some of the water servicing is not where it needs to be. In order for us to promote the development of additional housing or whatever, we’ve got to improve the water system out in that part of the county,” Stoudt said.

The approved $541,00 will be matched with another $500,000 from the special utility district to make it about a million-dollar project. Work will begin after the first of the year.

