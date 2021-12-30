A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Have you ever heard of animal rain? Well, the city of Texarkana just experienced it.
Reports of fish falling from the sky during a rainstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.
Then, the creatures fall back to Earth as it rains.
Multiple reports of animal rain have been reported around the world.
