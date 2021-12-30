A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Have you ever heard of animal rain? Well, the city of Texarkana just experienced it.

Reports of fish falling from the sky during a rainstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.

2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke. Animal... Posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Then, the creatures fall back to Earth as it rains.

Multiple reports of animal rain have been reported around the world.

