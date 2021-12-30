Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.(City of Texarkana, Texas | City of Texarkana, Texas)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Have you ever heard of animal rain? Well, the city of Texarkana just experienced it.

Reports of fish falling from the sky during a rainstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.

2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke. Animal...

Posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Then, the creatures fall back to Earth as it rains.

Multiple reports of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 for fallen Bossier firefighter, Jessie...
Funeral services held for fallen Bossier firefighter
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
These pills have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state.
FDA authorizes first anti-viral pills for COVID-19
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Severe weather will be possible Friday night and Saturday ahead of a strong cold front.
Strong storms possible Friday night through Saturday