Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FDA authorizes first anti-viral pills for COVID-19

These pills have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state.
These pills have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state.(AP)
By LDH
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) - the first oral treatment for COVID-19.

The pill can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds) who test positive for COVID and are at high risk of hospitalization or death.

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID and within 5 days of symptom onset.

Prescribers should be aware of the potential for significant drug interactions and contraindications for use with certain drugs. In addition, Paxlovid is not recommended in patients with severe kidney or severe liver impairment. In patients with moderate renal impairment, a reduced Paxlovid dose is needed.

Louisiana has received a very limited number of Paxlovid regimens. These pills have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state. If you feel you may be a good candidate for the treatment, contact your provider or medical professional.

For more information on the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Well blowout in rural Bossier Parish leads to traffic being diverted
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 for fallen Bossier firefighter, Jessie...
Funeral services held for fallen Bossier firefighter
New Years Eve will likely have Mother Nature's own fireworks
Strong storms and a major cooldown arrive for the weekend
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport

Latest News

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Severe weather will be possible Friday night and Saturday ahead of a strong cold front.
Strong storms possible Friday night through Saturday