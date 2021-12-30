Getting Answers
CFD3 offering at-home COVID-19 kits for Greenwood residents

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Fire District 3 has at-home COVID-19 kits available for Greenwood residents who may not be able to get them otherwise.

Anyone who would need one is asked to call (318) 938-5290 to schedule a time for pickup at Caddo Fire District 3 fire station at 9081 Highway 80.

Caddo Fire District 3 has Over the Counter home COVID kits available for Greenwood residents who may not be able to get...

Posted by Caddo Fire District #3 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Anyone looking for a kit are asked to call beforehand to check if the kits are still available.

