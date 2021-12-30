CFD3 offering at-home COVID-19 kits for Greenwood residents
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Fire District 3 has at-home COVID-19 kits available for Greenwood residents who may not be able to get them otherwise.
Anyone who would need one is asked to call (318) 938-5290 to schedule a time for pickup at Caddo Fire District 3 fire station at 9081 Highway 80.
Anyone looking for a kit are asked to call beforehand to check if the kits are still available.
