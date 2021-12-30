Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.(Source: AP)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 2.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of western Nacogdoches County Wednesday morning.

“Today, shortly before 10:00 am, the Nacogdoches Consolidated Communications Center received several calls from the Alazan-Lake Nacogdoches area in reference to a loud boom that shook buildings,” a post on the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office Facebook page stated. “Deputies responded to the area and could not locate any damage or the location of an emergency.”

After the calls came in, someone from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office contacted the United States Geological Survey (USGS) headquarters. At 12:12 p.m., the USGS confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the western part of Nacogdoches County at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday.

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.

No injuries or damage have been recorded, according to the Facebook post.

A map from the USGS showing the quake's epicenter.
A map from the USGS showing the quake's epicenter.(USGS)

For more information, go to the USGS earthquake information page.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Louisiana Downs to hold fireworks show on New Year's Eve
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State
Flower form of medical marijuana becomes an option Jan. 1 in Bayou State
Fallen South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter laid to rest
Fallen South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter laid to rest
Family members, friends pay their respects to fallen firefighter Jessie Henry
Family members, friends pay their respects to fallen firefighter Jessie Henry
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,118 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas