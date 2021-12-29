Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one day after naming Matt House as the new defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly has hired current Minnesota Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant.

Robert Steeples has been added to Coach Kelly's staff as a defensive assistant coach.



🔗 https://t.co/JF25D8akXL pic.twitter.com/1NtojGiRM9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 29, 2021

Steeples, will join the Tigers staff once the Vikings seasons is over, Minnesota currently sits at No. 8 in the playoff standings and will need to probably win out to make the postseason. They face the NFC leading Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 2.

RELATED: Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC

“The opportunity to genuinely impact young student-athletes is something that I look forward to at LSU,” Steeples said. “The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes. It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part. It’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am especially excited to carry that calling out within the passionate and authentic culture of LSU.”

Prior to joining the Vikings staff Steeple had an impressive resume in the high school ranks as he turned around his alma mater De Smet Jesuit High from a 2-8 record in Creve Coeur, Missouri into a powerhouse and a state title in four years.

The final three seasons at De Smet, Steeples had a 29-4 record and a 20 game winning streak with back-to-back state title game appearances, winning the title in 2019 and were ranked No. 8 in the nation.

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Kelly said. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU. He’s a great fit for us, and I look forward to working with him as we build a championship program.”

Steeples, played collegiately at the University of Missouri for three years and totaled 40 tackles, a sack, and an interception. He transferred to play for Memphis for his senior year and totaled 42 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The former Missouri and Memphis Tiger went undrafted in the NFL and spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys before returning to coach his alma mater in 2016.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.