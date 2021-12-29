Traffic being diverted due to well blowout in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — There’s been a well blowout south of Elm Grove in rural Bossier Parish.

There have been no evacuations.

However, sections of some highways have been closed as first responders continue to assess the situation.

U.S. 71 was closed from just south of Bossier City to Louisiana Highway 4 at the Red River Parish line.

And Louisiana Highway 157 remains closed to southbound traffic at Louisiana Highway 154, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

