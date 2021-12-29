Tracking strong storms possible Wednesday and to kick off 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we continue to close in on 2022 we are tracking a couple of opportunities for strong storms in the ArkLaTex. The first will come later this morning across the central and northern tier of the region as storms will be flaring up ahead of slow moving dry line in central Texas. While the overall potential for storms is low all threats are possible at this time including an isolated tornado. Later this week as temperatures continue to stay well above average with another potential record high Friday we are tracking a powerful cold front and low pressure system that will move through the region. This front will likely bring some strong storms late on New Year’s Eve and continue in Saturday as the front moves through. Behind the cold front expect a dramatic drop in temperatures with lows Sunday down into the 20s.

We are tracking the potential for isolated severe weather later Wednesday for the northern ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably and bring an umbrella as we are tracking another warm and muggy day for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again in the mid-60s and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon. We are tracking some showers and storms this morning for the southern tier of the ArkLaTex, but more will be flaring up farther north later this morning and continuing through the afternoon hours. Overall severe weather potential is muted, but a few stronger storms will not be ruled especially along I-30.

As we go through the rest of 2021 we continue to track more warm and seasonably muggy weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will at least be in the upper 70s with 80s looking increasingly likely for New Year’s Eve. But as we get to late in the evening hours on Friday we are tracking the potential for strong storms across the far northern tier of the ArkLaTex our ahead of our next cold front. The threat will be confined to the I-30 corridor and points north, but it does bear watching as all threats will be possible if storms do develop.

Now as we head into the new year that strong cold front will continue to progress south through the region during the morning and into the afternoon hours on Saturday. More strong storms will be possible, but the timing of these storms during the morning hours may limit the potential somewhat. The wet weather should clear by the afternoon hours and much colder air will rush in behind the front. By Sunday morning temperatures will likely dip down in the 20s with widespread ‘feels-like’ temperatures down in the teens. Only expect highs in the 40s Sunday with a return to the 50s early next week.

So great for some atmospheric whiplash on the way for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!

