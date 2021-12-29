Strong storms and a major cool down arrive for the weekend

(KSLA) - We will have some strong storms though this evening, then we will do it all over again late Friday night and Saturday morning. Once those storms clear out, the temperatures will be tumbling!

This evening will have a few more storms. Some could still be severe. If they are, hail, damaging winds, and a quick spin-up tornado are all possible. Not everyone will see the rain. If you do, I would watch out for heavy downpours. By tonight, the rain will be gone. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Overnight, we should remain nice and dry. We’ll be starting Thursday off with dry conditions. Temperatures tonight will only cool down to the upper 40s near the I-30 corridor and the lower 60s farther south.

Thursday remains a mostly calm day with highs in the mid 70s. There may be a quick shower Thursday afternoon, so I do have a 10% chance of rain. Things shake back up on Friday. Friday morning and afternoon wont be much different from Thursday; dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Along with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Things change over as the cold front begins to enter the ArkLaTex late Friday evening and may put a damper on New Years Eve plans.

Strong to severe storms cant be ruled out New Years Eve for the I-30 corridor which is why there is a Slight risk in place but areas south of I-30 should remain dry and all good for any fireworks plans. This all could change on the timing. It is shifting to being even later, so that could be good. We will continue watching this and will be your First Alert.

The front will continue to push through overnight Friday and through Saturday morning. Storms pick up in intensity during the evening hours with another slight risk on the eastern parishes in the ArkLaTex. Highs Saturday are back in the 70s but wont last there for long. This front on Saturday will be STRONGER than earlier in the week.

Temperatures will be drastically dropping from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Lows could be down to the 20s and lower 30s. Plus when you factor in the winds, it will feel-like the teens! This will be a day to stay inside for sure! This could also be hard on our bodies. Going from the 70s Saturday afternoon to the teens is very dangerous. Bundle up for sure!

Sunday afternoon will warm up some more with afternoon sunshine. There will not be any more rain either. So Sunday will be cold but dry.

Monday through Wednesday also look to be nice and dry with no rain. Temperatures will be warming up up (temporarily) to the upper 60s by Wednesday. It should be a couple of nice days.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and a great rest of 2021!

