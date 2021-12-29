Services for fallen Bossier Parish first responder set for Dec. 29
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex will say a final farewell to a Bossier Parish first responder killed during an on-duty accident just two weeks ago.
Jessie Henry, 28, was working on the tire of a fire truck when the tire exploded.
The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. Henry’s celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m.
The procession and burial will immediately follow.
To honor Henry’s memory, flags will fly at half-staff at state buildings in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.
