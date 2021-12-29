Getting Answers
Services for fallen Bossier Parish first responder set for Dec. 29

Jessie Henry, 28
Jessie Henry, 28(Terry Henry)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex will say a final farewell to a Bossier Parish first responder killed during an on-duty accident just two weeks ago.

Jessie Henry, 28, was working on the tire of a fire truck when the tire exploded.

The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. Henry’s celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m.

The procession and burial will immediately follow.

Line The Route for South Bossier Fire District #2 Firefighter Jessie Henry's funeral tomorrow. Public is encouraged to...

Posted by Signal 51 Group on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

To honor Henry’s memory, flags will fly at half-staff at state buildings in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

Governor John Bel Edwards is allowing flags to fly at half-staff for fallen South Bossier Fire District #2 firefighter Jessie Henry…

Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

A live stream from Hirsch Coliseum will be placed in this story. Check back for updates.

