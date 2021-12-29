Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many college players entering the NCAA Transfer portal this offseason and the amount that LSU has lost to the portal, with the biggest being All-American corner Eli Ricks heading to SEC West rival Alabama, rumors began to surface that Kayshon Boutte would soon follow.

However, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Boutte put the rumors to rest. “Ignore the rumors...I’m locked in,” Boutte tweeted.

Boutte’s season was cut short after the sixth game of the season, after injuring his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats. For the season, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

During the 2020 season the former Westgate standout capped off his freshman season with 14 catches and an SEC record 308 yards receiving against Ole Miss, Boutte also added three touchdowns in the finale.

So far this offseason the three Tiger receivers have entered the transfer portal, Koy Moore, Deion Smith and Trey Palmer in total seven have entered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

Four-star running back Trevonte Citizen is a target in the LSU 2022 class.
LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class
Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.
Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU
Defensive coordinator Matt House during his time at Kentucky.
Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
LSU’s 2022 signing class a work in progress