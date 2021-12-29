Small explosion reported in house fire on Stoner Avenue
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 29).
At least 15 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to Stoner Avenue between Highland and Creswell avenues. The call went out around 1:30 p.m.
Another four units with the Shreveport Police Department also responded to the call.
Some sort of explosion was reported as well that may have stemmed from a small propane bottle.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
