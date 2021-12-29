Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Small explosion reported in house fire on Stoner Avenue

Numerous crews responded to a house fire on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Dec....
Numerous crews responded to a house fire on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 29).

At least 15 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to Stoner Avenue between Highland and Creswell avenues. The call went out around 1:30 p.m.

Another four units with the Shreveport Police Department also responded to the call.

Some sort of explosion was reported as well that may have stemmed from a small propane bottle.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children
Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1

Latest News

Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates
Flower form of medical marijuana available in Louisiana beginning Jan. 1
Flower form of medical marijuana available in Louisiana beginning Jan. 1