Louisiana Downs to host free family-friendly New Year’s Eve event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking for New Year’s Eve plans?

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack announced the return of its free family-friendly fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

The event will kick off at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Louisiana Downs Pavilion with music from FLASHBACK5. The band will play until midnight, then the fireworks will begin.

The fireworks will be handled by Pyromania, the same company that also provides fireworks for the Shreveport-Bossier Independence Day Festival and Rockets Over the red.

