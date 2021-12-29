Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport to offer flower form of medical marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a few days, on Jan. 1, 2022, medical marijuana patients in Louisiana will have more options to choose from as a flower form will be made available.

This comes after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed HB391 into law in June, allowing medical marijuana patients in Louisiana to purchase and smoke the flower form of the plant. Hope Pharmacy in the ArkLaTex says they will be offering the flower form to patients once it becomes available.

“I think it was important for them to pass this so that more patients will have access to it [medical marijuana] and so we can give patients more alternatives,” said Douglas Boudreaux, owner of Hope Pharmacy. “Basically, we were trying to help patients that fell through the cracks of pain management. A large population has PTSD, trauma, and generalized anxiety, so we’re helping them too.”

