Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Standoff in Delhi
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children
A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas

Latest News

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
We are tracking major changes on the way this weekend as our first true arctic front moves...
Major changes this weekend