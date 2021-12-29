Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has struck down the state’s law prohibiting schools and other government entities from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling on Wednesday, months after he temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August, though many have since eased or lifted them altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision.

Judge Fox found the law unconstitutional, including on grounds that it discriminates between children in public and private schools.

Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood
Jatavious Carroll was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2021.
Delhi standoff over, suspect arrested
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a...
Man accused of sex crimes involving children
Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. John Vanchiere, of Ochsner LSU Health
FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. John Vanchiere, of LSU Health Shreveport