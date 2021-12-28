Two cold fronts bring unsettled weather to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We’re tracking a gloomy Tuesday evening with only slight chances of a light shower. Rain chances though will gradually increase heading into Wednesday with another round for New Years weekend. Some of these may become strong to severe.

Tonight: temperatures this evening with still hang around 70 degrees under cloudy skies and calmer wind conditions. Temperatures drop back into the 60s overnight tonight.

Wednesday: another warm and mild start to the day in the mid to upper 60s. As you step out the door, rain chances should mostly be very minimal and light, but scattered showers and storms increase during the mid and late morning hours. Another round of showers and storms may develop during the afternoon hours but things wind down during the evening. There is a Marginal Risk across the ArkLaTex where isolated storms may become severe enough to produce damaging winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s once again.

Thursday remains a mostly calm and dry day with highs in the mid 70s but things shake back up on Friday. Friday morning and afternoon wont be much different from Thursday. Another very warm day with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Things change over as the cold front begins to enter the ArkLaTex late Friday evening and may put a damper on New Years Eve plans.

Strong to severe storms cant be ruled out New Years Eve for the I-30 corridor which is why there is a Slight risk in place but areas south of I-30 should remain dry and all good for any fireworks plans

The front will continue to push through overnight Friday and through Saturday morning. Storms pick up in intensity during the evening hours with another slight risk on the eastern parishes in the ArkLaTex. Highs Saturday are back in the 70s but wont last there for long. This front on Saturday will be STRONGER than earlier in the week.

Sunday highs are DROPPING into the 40s!! We’ll see much calmer weather but much COOLER and winter like weather for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great Tuesdsay!

