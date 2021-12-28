Getting Answers
Texarkana man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage for 3 days

Jabori Robinson, 38(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested a man accused of holding a woman hostage for three days.

Police have issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant for Jabori Robinson, 38. Police say the victim initially accepted a ride from Robinson back on Dec. 17. He reportedly offered to take her to her home in Ashdown, but instead took her to a house on Capp Street, then wouldn’t let her leave. The woman was finally able to escape on Dec. 20 and flag down someone driving by on South Lake Drive. That person then called 911.

Police say the victim was able to identify the house where she was being held hostage. She says she was assaulted while she was there. Police say her injuries and evidence found later corroborate her story.

