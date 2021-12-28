Getting Answers
Stepping out on New Year’s Eve? KSLA News 12 poll shows most of us aren’t

Medical expert explains how people can safely ring in the new year
A KSLA News 12 poll shows that the vast majority of us will be staying in, not stepping out, on New Year's Eve. Most of us will be celebrating at home with out immediate family members.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A KSLA News 12 poll shows that only about 11% of us plan to go out on New Year’s Eve.

And the unscientific survey shows that just 6% or so intend to ring in the new year at a house party.

More than half of us will be celebrating at home with our immediate family members.

And the remainder have no plans to herald the advent of 2022.

You can take the poll below:

KSLA News 12 also took to Facebook to ask:

How are you celebrating the New Year?! 🎊🎉

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Alicia McLean has particularly special plans: “In the hospital delivering my first baby, a boy 🤩❤️” (Click here to congratulate her if you wish.)

And some commented that they will be cooking, with at least one serving the traditional fare.

  • Jennifer Hester: “At home cooking black eyed peas and ham hocks and cabbage with eckridge sausage 🤤🤤🤤 & maybe a glass or 2 of wine 🍷”
  • Lisa Pennywell: “At home with my Husband cooking T-bone with a cold class of wine talking to are grandkids and Dallas TX chilling out 🙌🍸🎉✌”
  • Lisa Bryant Turner: “Cooking at home and hoping to relax”
  • Aubrey Garcia: “Grilling & doing a short round of fireworks”
Ark-La-Tex Weekend’s New Year’s Eve guide

And for those who are into New Year’s resolutions, here’s a look at activity on Twitter when 2021 dawned:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

