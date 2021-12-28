Getting Answers
Shooting reported at Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood

Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday morning.

It happened Dec. 28 around 10 a.m. on Park Avenue near Walnut Street. That’s at the Galilee City Apartments in the Allendale area.

Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.(KSLA)
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.(KSLA)

Multiple units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we learn more.

