Shooting reported at Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday morning.

It happened Dec. 28 around 10 a.m. on Park Avenue near Walnut Street. That’s at the Galilee City Apartments in the Allendale area.

Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (KSLA)

Multiple units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.