Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport

A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a second reported shooting Tuesday in Shreveport.

It happened Dec. 28 around 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of W 74th Street near Wallace Avenue, according to dispatch records. That’s in the Cedar Grove area.

At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department responded, as well as a number of medical units.

Officials with SPD say a male victim was shot in the hand and leg. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness reportedly saw the whole incident unfold and told police it happened in the front yard of the house. Police say the incident may be connected to the theft of a 4-wheeler.

This is the second shooting of the day in Shreveport. During the early morning hours, a man was shot in the face and wandered to an apartment complex in the Allendale area.

