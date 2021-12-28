OMV office in Shreveport closed due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) has announced several closures statewide due to COVID-19.

While the physical offices are closed, residents can still use online services (services available include: vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license and ID card renewals, REAL ID checklist, and more), the LA Wallet app, and Public Tag Agents.

The office in Shreveport is currently closed. Other closures include:

Crowley

Chalmette

Franklinton

Jennings

Lafayette

Livingston

Mandeville

Monroe

New Orleans (Veterans Boulevard)

Westwego

Winnsboro

Click here to stay up-to-date with current OMV closures. Reopening dates will be posted as available. Officials say face masks and social distancing are required at all OMV locations.

“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary. Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office,” said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.