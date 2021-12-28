More near record warmth ahead of weekend front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Tuesday! As we continue to close in on 2022 we are tracking more incredible warmth to close out 2021. High temperatures we continue to hover in the upper 70s into the mid-80s through Saturday as a massive ridge dominates the central portion of the country. Even with the very warm temperatures we are tracking scattered showers over the next couple days as an area of low pressure develops to our north. But the main event weather wise will be a cold front that will push through the region Saturday that will dramatically drop our temperatures for Sunday and Monday as well as bring some rain and thunderstorm activity Saturday.

We are tracking major changes on the way for the region Saturday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you’ll want to grab an umbrella as well as some comfortable clothing this morning. Temperatures this morning are already starting off in the mid-60s this morning and will again be moving up into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. With the warm temperatures we are tracking some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorms later this morning and through the afternoon, but it won’t be terribly widespread .

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more incredible warmth on tap for the region. More mid and upper 70s are expected again Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies and a the potential for a couple of isolated strong storms. As we get later in the work week we are tracking more of this weather as we close in on the weekend with high temperatures potentially peaking in low 80s for New Year’s Eve.

Once we kick off 2022 though we are tracking major changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. A strong area of low pressure and cold front will move through the ArkLaTex during the day on Saturday bringing rain and the potential for some strong storm activity. Right now severe weather risk overall is low, but this will be watched closely over the next few days. Behind the front we are tracking high temperatures 20 to 30 cooler for Sunday with highs that will potentially not get out of the 40s. There is some potential of a secondary low developing in the Deep South and perhaps bringing some winter weather potential, but that potential is not high at the moment. Expect the cold weather to last into early next week.

In the meantime, get ready for more incredible warmth to warp up 2021! Have a great Tuesday!

