Man accused of sex crimes involving children

Detectives say there may be other victims
BOOKED: Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is charged with three counts of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental infirmity and one count each of first degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age and aggravated crimes against nature.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish man is accused of sex crimes involving children. And Bossier sheriff’s detectives say there may be other victims.

Denton Stanley, 48, of Benton, is being held in Bossier Maximum Security Facility at Plain Dealing on:

  • three counts of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental infirmity,
  • one count of first-degree rape — victim under 13 years of age, and,
  • one count of aggravated crimes against nature.

Federal authorities arrested Stanley in Indiana on a warrant from Bossier Parish. He was extradited to Bossier Parish on Dec. 21 then arrested by Bossier sheriff’s detectives. Stanley’s bonds total $425,000.

Authorities urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of or has information about any sex crime involving Stanley or any other person to call Bossier sheriff’s detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Sheriff Julian Whittington emphasized that the time limit for reporting sex crimes is lengthy. The statute of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18.

The sheriff encouraged victims to come forward even if the crime occurred five, 10 or even more than 20 years ago.

