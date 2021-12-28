Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Office has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Lake Charles Police Officer, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says Lake Charles Police made the request this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

According to investigators, one individual was reported dead at the scene of the incident. There are no other reports of injuries and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigation Unit is currently at the scene processing evidence.

No information has currently been released by authorities regarding the location or circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities say that it is still an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas
Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger
Masks or other face coverings again are required inside City of Shreveport buildings
Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
We are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex that will drop our temperatures...
Strong cold front this weekend
Fireworks dealer suggests consumers buy sooner than later
Fireworks dealer suggests consumers buy sooner than later
“Friday night, we may not have the product to sell because we don’t know what, if anything, we...
Fireworks dealer suggests consumers buy sooner rather than later