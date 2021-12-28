Getting Answers
LifeShare: Blood donors receive movie tickets and blankets

LifeShare is giving away movie tickets and blankets.
By LifeShare
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:

Volunteer blood donors will receive a FREE movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket when they donate blood today through Friday, December 31, 2021.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” said Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Donors should be in good health, at least 110 lbs, and 17 years of age. Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give. Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives until 12/31/21.

Copyright 2021 LifeShare Blood Center. All rights reserved.

