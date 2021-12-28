Getting Answers
Governor appoints new councilperson for District E in Shreveport

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The governor of Louisiana has appointed a new councilperson for the vacant District E seat in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the City of Shreveport announced that the governor has chosen Alan Duval Jackson Jr. to fill the position.

The seat was left vacant when James Flurry announced his intent to resign back in early November. Then in early December, the city council met to vote on a new councilperson, but could not come to a decision, leaving it up to the governor to appoint someone.

