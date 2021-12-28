Getting Answers
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road

By Brent Kearney
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WEAR) – Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts were lost forever.

Christmas morning started in disappointment for 5-year-old Dawstin Chattin.

His mother, Jaclyn Chattin, said his bag of gifts went missing on their way home on Christmas Eve. They didn’t realize they fell out of the truck when they made a turn.

It didn’t take long for someone to stop and pick them up from the side of the road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man turned in the gifts.

The sheriff’s office posted about the discovery on social media, where they were able to find the owner and return the presents.

“What a wonderful story. Every day our deputies go to work. There have been some tough calls and not all of them work out the way we like them to and with this one all the pieces seem to fit,” Chief Deputy Tommy Liter said.

It’s unclear who returned the gifts to the sheriff’s office, but they made Dawstin’s day.

“We would like to say a big thank you, big, big, thank you,” Chattin said. “And to the man who turned them in to them, that was awesome, really making his Christmas better.”

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

