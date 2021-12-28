Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas
Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Masks or other face coverings again are required inside City of Shreveport buildings
Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
More snow on the way for northern California
A shooting was reported on W 74th Street at Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Second shooting of the day reported in Shreveport
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Juvenile Detention Center in Miller Co. at risk of closing due to budget issues