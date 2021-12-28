Fireworks dealer suggests consumers buy sooner than later

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Bringing in the new year is a busy time for those in the fireworks industry. And the weather always is a major factor in their success.

But some ArkLaTex dealers say there’s another issue of concern if you want to use fireworks to herald the dawn of 2022.

“Friday night, we may not have the product to sell because we don’t know what, if anything, we gonna get in addition to what we already have.”

“They need to come in as soon as they can because we don’t have the backup inventory we had before COVID,” said Gary Nolte, who operates Stateline Fireworks in Texarkana and has fireworks super stores and stands in five states.

That means don’t wait until Friday, Dec. 31 to visit your local fireworks stand or super store.

With people wanting to get outside after being cooped up due to COVID-19, Nolte said, this year has been good for the fireworks industry.

But now things are different because of supply chain issues.

“Almost all of this product comes out of the Far East, China specifically. And if they are not shipping or slow shipping, it goes downhill, it hits us too.”

Nolte said right now his super store is stocked, but the supply chain issues have caused them to cut back on the number of firework stands.

Among those stocking up with fireworks Monday, Dec. 27 as he prepares for a weekend celebration was Joseph Snodgrass.

“I try to get in here as soon as I can before all the good ones get gone,” he explained.

Stateline Fireworks’ Nolte said the supply chain issues also have increased the costs of their products, but don’t think this will stop customers from coming and, hopefully, early.

