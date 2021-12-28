Expect longer wait times at hospitals due to surge in COVID patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hospitalizations are rising once again due to COVID-19. This time, omicron is to blame.

KSLA News 12 checked in with two large hospital systems in northwest Louisiana. Both Ochsner LSU Health and the Willis-Knighton Health System report long wait times, especially for COVID-19 and flu testing.

Ochsner LSU Health

21 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized at the two Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hospitals

Four (less than 20%) of those cases are fully vaccinated (two doses)

“The emergency room is experiencing a high volume, which does increase the wait time for most patients. Ochsner LSU Health Urgent Care facilities are experiencing record patient volumes due to COVID-19 and flu symptoms and testing demand, which results in a longer than usual wait time for patients, ” according to LSU Health.

Willis-Knighton Health System

42 hospitalizations with COVID

20 patients vaccinated, 22 unvaccinated

“The last few days have seen significant increases in wait times due to the large number of people requesting COVID/flu testing. We encourage the community to contact their primary care provider for assistance in determining the need for testing and the best location for testing to be done,” according to Willis-Knighton.

