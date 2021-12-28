Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that 12-year-old Menari gave birth to one baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately. But she was having problems after that.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including local OBGYN and neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

They anesthetized Menari, and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned.

The medical team was able to remove it without a Cesarean section.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas
Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger
Masks or other face coverings again are required inside City of Shreveport buildings
Masks required in Shreveport city buildings; VA hospital revises COVID-19 guidance
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father
Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
The misery is continuing at U.S. airports Tuesday, with plenty of cancellations and delays .
More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge