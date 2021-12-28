Council discusses city employee pay raises, Mardi Gras krewe contracts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At the city council meeting in Shreveport Tuesday, Dec. 28, city employees will find out if more money will be added to their paychecks. That’s among a number of other agenda items.

Council members are proposing a 13% pay increase to all city workers, including police and fire personnel. This has been a hot button issue for several weeks. Earlier in December, the council voted against a pay raise for only first responders after backlash from several city workers and council members. Now, Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office says they’ve found a solution to pay all employees.

The Shreveport City Council is also discussing extending contracts for Mardi Gras krewes for another two years. The Carnival season starts in January and all routes will remain the same. The economic impact that Mardi Gras brings to the area annually is estimated at just over $12 million.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.