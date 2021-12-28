Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Council discusses city employee pay raises, Mardi Gras krewe contracts

Shreveport City Council
Shreveport City Council(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At the city council meeting in Shreveport Tuesday, Dec. 28, city employees will find out if more money will be added to their paychecks. That’s among a number of other agenda items.

Council members are proposing a 13% pay increase to all city workers, including police and fire personnel. This has been a hot button issue for several weeks. Earlier in December, the council voted against a pay raise for only first responders after backlash from several city workers and council members. Now, Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office says they’ve found a solution to pay all employees.

City Council - December 28, 2021

City Council - December 28, 2021

Posted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The Shreveport City Council is also discussing extending contracts for Mardi Gras krewes for another two years. The Carnival season starts in January and all routes will remain the same. The economic impact that Mardi Gras brings to the area annually is estimated at just over $12 million.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered significant injuries when he was hit by a car on Stateline Avenue north of...
Car hits man in Texarkana, Texas
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger
Police are still looking for a subject.
Man shot in back after leaving party; in life-threatening condition
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Park Avenue near Walnut Street on...
Man shot in face wanders to Galilee City Apartments in Allendale neighborhood

Latest News

Jabori Robinson, 38
Texarkana man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage for 3 days
Standoff in Delhi
Standoff involving GSU homecoming suspect in Delhi over
A KSLA News 12 poll shows that the vast majority of us will be staying in, not stepping out, on...
Stepping out on New Year’s Eve? KSLA News 12 poll shows most of us aren’t
There were long lines of cars at LSU Health Shreveport's special rapid testing site on...
Expect longer wait times at hospitals due to surge in COVID patients